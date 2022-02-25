wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Pulled From WWE Madison Square Garden Event
Following his being written off WWE TV due to an injury, Bobby Lashley is no longer advertised for the company’s Madison Square Garden event. MSG’s listing for the event no longer lists Lashley, and has also removed Seth Rollins from his match with Roman Reigns, though he is still advertised.
The updated lineup is, per the venue:
“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!
Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!
Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!
-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match — Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
-Tag Team Match — 2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match — The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos
Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:
Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Drew McIntyre
AJ Styles
RK-Bro
Sasha Banks
And Many More!
