– During a recent interview with The Lame Guys Podcast, former WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on the negative reaction to his pitch for a feud with Gunther in WWE. During an earlier interview with The Lame Guys Podcast, Lashley had an idea for a feud with Gunther that could have teased “racial tension” between the two and “toed the line.” Many fans reacted negatively to the idea after Lashley’s interview, and the AEW wrestler commented on it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bobby Lashley on getting heat for his comments on his Gunther idea: “I guess I took a little heat because some people were taking some of the things I said as, ‘He’s trying to do a racial thing.’ In the wrestling business, if you look at some of the groups that are formed, they are formed in an interesting way. That happens. It’s not so much a negative thing either way, it’s just how they are put together and formed. Certain groups, I think it would be interesting to see the dynamic of teams working together.”

On dirtsheets looking for online drama: “In our society right now, a lot of these groups butt heads anyway. Why do they butt heads? It can be for whatever reason. I think if you brought that to life and on TV, some of them can be fun. By all means, I am not racist towards any particular group. I don’t know why people ran with it. That’s one thing in the wrestling business, that is unfortunate, we do have these dirtsheets. Some are ran by companies and some are ran by guys in companies. It’s ridiculous and they try to look for things to pull out to get some clickbait and then they spew some drama online. For those people, just stay away from me. I’m just not that guy spreading it. There are some guys that want that out, and they sit and have beef and battles with each other.”

On his confidence: “For me, I’m very confident in what I am and what I can do and what I have going forward. I’m not that guy. They can stay offline and leave my interviews unheard. I’m not that guy to spew any hate. I didn’t like how it ran. Some people came to me and were like, ‘Ah man, that would have been cool.’ Others were like, ‘Ah man he….’ I saw one post, ‘Bobby really has CTE right now. He’s losing his mind.’ Is that where it’s gone?”

Bobby Lashley recently joined AEW as part of The Hurt Syndicate, and he’s currently involved in a feud with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.