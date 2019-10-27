Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship

– Lana released a kayfabe video over the weekend to advance her current storyline with Bobby Lashley and Rusev. You can check out that video below. In the video, Lana introduces Bobby Lashley as “currently the love of of my life.” It’s very interesting that she had to use “currently” in that statement.

Lashley said on Lana, “Before we got together, before we actually got to know each other, I really didn’t know each other very much at all. In our business, I’ve always been in contact with different people, I’ve seen Lana at many shows, and one thing led to another. We met, and then we tell the rest of the story…? It’s all about having fun in life, living the best life.”

Lana added, “Small fact. I actually watched you when I was young. Yeah. Is that weird? Let’s just address the elephant in the room. I’m just saying that, O-M-G, I do not care if you’re not watching this anymore because I’m talking about Trump, I literally don’t care. Yes, like, what was it?” She’s referring to the WrestleMania 23 match featuring Lashley vs. Umaga that involved the Vince McMahon and Donald Trump rivalry.

Lashley continued: “You know, I’ve had countless, countless messages about that, and you know, at that time, it was an incredible time. And I can tell you one thing about Trump. When he came there, he didn’t say, ‘I’m gonna wrestle for you Bobby. I’m gonna be the referee for you, Steve Austin, or’ — he came out there and he said, ‘What can I do to make this better?’ And we just used the researchers that he had, and everything was great. I mean, he was a great team player. I mean, all the way through it, it just made the whole angle, the whole story, the whole feud, everything, it made it great. He was a very important part.”

When Lana asked Lashley if Trump would support their relationship, Lashley said, “I think so because he loves me. He told me so many times, ‘I love you! You’re a great guy. You’ve got a great body! You have a great–,’ Lana then interjected, ‘He does have a great body, comment below if you agree. Comment if you disagree because we all know he’s got a great body.”

Bobby Lashley went on on about Trump supporting their relationship, “He would. He would because at the time, when we were going through that, he was actually working with having Miss America, and there was a couple other ones. He went, ‘Bobby, are you single?’ And at the time, I was. And he was like, ‘Well,’ he said, ‘You should think about talking to one of these guys. It seems like you’re a nice guy, you have a college degree, military background, great body.’ But it was kind of one of those things…”

At one point, Lana said Rusev would always try to yell at her when teaching her how to wrestle. She stated: “I mean, Rusev would try to teach me how to wrestle, but he always would yell at me. And he was always Bulgarian with his teaching. He would always be like, ‘This is not good enough! This is not good enough!’ So Fit [Finlay] was basically my teacher, and I would watch Fit a lot because he was basically one of the greatest heels of all time and just happened to be — [Lashley shows a photo of him wrestling Finlay in WWE on his phone] Ooh! I love that! That’s Fit and Bobby.”

Lana said she was always attracted to Lashley after she first started watching him. She stated, “I watched a lot of you and I remember thinking, ‘Wow. This guy is jacked!’ Like he is buff! That feeling was my first impression of you, and then, I thought you were very attractive. And then, I just can’t believe, I’m like living my dream now, so yay!”

Regarding the heat they’ve gotten for their relationship, Lashley said, “You know, should we walk about all the heat that we’ve brought up? There’s a lot of comments, and a lot of this, a lot of that. Most of my comments are ‘When are you and Brock going to fight each other?’ That’s like, no matter what I post. Well, everybody, no matter what I post are like, ‘Where’s Lana? Where’s Lana? Where’s Lana'”

Bobby Lashley also claimed he receives death threats in his comments. He stated, “Oh yeah. I get like very, very bad comments, like things I don’t want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, there’s been death threats, there’s been a lot of things, but you know, I’m not a hard person to find. And if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying that I’m going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we’re doing, but I’m not going to back down to stupidity.”

Lana also talked about the comments she’s been getting. She said, “I, on the other hand, get really, really mean, horrible comments. Like people say horrible words to me. They call me like — I can’t even at all, but they’re really, really mean. And by the way, it’s bad to bully, so don’t bully people.”

