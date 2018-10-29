Bobby Lashley Replaces John Cena For WWE Crown Jewel

– It’s official: John Cena is out of the WWE World Cup at this Friday’s Crown Jewel. Bobby Lashley was announced as replacing Cena in the tournament on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Baron Corbin said that Cena never actually qualified for the tournament and put Lashley in his place as a thank you for assaulting Finn Balor earlier in the show.

Cena was reported to have refused to appear at the PPV event following the allegations against the Saudi Arabia government over the death of Jamal Khashoggi. Lashley had been tipped as a possible replacement earlier today.

Crown Jewel takes place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.