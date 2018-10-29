Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Replaces John Cena For WWE Crown Jewel

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Lio Rush Raw 10818

– It’s official: John Cena is out of the WWE World Cup at this Friday’s Crown Jewel. Bobby Lashley was announced as replacing Cena in the tournament on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Baron Corbin said that Cena never actually qualified for the tournament and put Lashley in his place as a thank you for assaulting Finn Balor earlier in the show.

Cena was reported to have refused to appear at the PPV event following the allegations against the Saudi Arabia government over the death of Jamal Khashoggi. Lashley had been tipped as a possible replacement earlier today.

Crown Jewel takes place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, John Cena, WWE Crown Jewel, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading