Bobby Lashley Retains US Title Against Apollo Crews at Clash of Champions (Highlights)

Apollo Crews’ quest to become a two-time United States Champion came up short against Bobby Lashley at Clash of Champions on Sunday. Lashley defeated Crews to retain his title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Lashley won the title from Crews at WWE Payback, with his title reign currently at 25 days and counting. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.