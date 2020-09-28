wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Retains US Title Against Apollo Crews at Clash of Champions (Highlights)
Apollo Crews’ quest to become a two-time United States Champion came up short against Bobby Lashley at Clash of Champions on Sunday. Lashley defeated Crews to retain his title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Lashley won the title from Crews at WWE Payback, with his title reign currently at 25 days and counting. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.
Can @KingRicochet lead @WWEApollo BACK to the #USTitle?
We're about to find out at #WWEClash of Champions!
👀 https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/VYqlLzvdJ4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020
Business = boomin'.#WWEClash @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/NjMdsrJFUs
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
Shades of the Stinger.#WWEClash @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/teuXhGFOTg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
.@WWEApollo makes it look effortless!
Can he take down @fightbobby and take home the #USTitle at #WWEClash of Champions? pic.twitter.com/3eMSCO1mJq
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
You can FEEL the impact of this one.#WWEClash @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/gHrMJgolF4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
🤫🤫🤫#WWEClash @The305MVP @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/WYUKwsv4FL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
We'll see you right back here NEXT SUNDAY … for #NXTTakeOver 31!
🗓 October 4
🕖 7E/4P
📺 @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/QBZy613vUb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’