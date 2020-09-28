wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Retains US Title Against Apollo Crews at Clash of Champions (Highlights)

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Apollo Crews Clash of Champions

Apollo Crews’ quest to become a two-time United States Champion came up short against Bobby Lashley at Clash of Champions on Sunday. Lashley defeated Crews to retain his title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Lashley won the title from Crews at WWE Payback, with his title reign currently at 25 days and counting. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.

Bobby Lashley, WWE Clash of Champions

