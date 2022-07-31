wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Retains US Title At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Bobby Lashley is still the United States Champion after retaining against Theory at WWE Summerslam tonight. Theory tried to get an early advantage by hitting Lashley before the bell with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but it didn’t. Lashley would eventually power through and get The Hurt Lock for the quick submission.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.
This is Lashley’s third reign as champion, which stands at 28 days. He won the title at Money in the Bank, defeating Theory.
