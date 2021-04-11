wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
The All Mighty Era continues. Bobby Lashley managed to retain the WWE Championship in the opening match of Wrestlemania, defeating Drew McIntyre by submission. McIntyre was unable to hit the Claymore during the match, as Lashley avoided three attempts. On the third, MVP distracted McIntyre, which allowed Lashley to apply The Hurt Lock. The challenger tried to get out of it but eventually passed out in the hold and Lashley retained. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
.@DMcIntyreWWE is READY. The @WWEUniverse is READY. The #WWETitle is on the line RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania 37! @fightbobby
▶️ https://t.co/wJ2NzDePcd pic.twitter.com/uM5C8mDP42
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
The ALL MIGHTY #WWEChampion has arrived!#WrestleMania #WWETitle @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/mI40xEbhsf
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
ALL. MIGHTY.#WrestleMania #WWETitle @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/PW1Fh97ToM
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
.@fightbobby is ALL OVER @DMcIntyreWWE.#WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/QZFJujD2Fg
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
Incredible POWER from the #ScottishWarrior! ⚔️#WrestleMania #WWETitle @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/kCarDEug9s
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
It's going to take more than that to keep @DMcIntyreWWE down!#WrestleMania #WWETitle @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/VrrUcJctRi
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@DMcIntyreWWE TAKES FLIGHT!!!#WrestleMania #WWETitle @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/ljf2wnSiDw
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
THREE Future Shock DDTs, and @fightbobby STILL kicked out!
What does @DMcIntyreWWE have to do to become #WWEChampion tonight?! #WrestleMania
▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/UnpiC6Wpxh
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
#AndSTILL the ALL MIGHTY!#WrestleMania #WWETitle @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/hEFgRTaoL2
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
