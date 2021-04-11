Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

The All Mighty Era continues. Bobby Lashley managed to retain the WWE Championship in the opening match of Wrestlemania, defeating Drew McIntyre by submission. McIntyre was unable to hit the Claymore during the match, as Lashley avoided three attempts. On the third, MVP distracted McIntyre, which allowed Lashley to apply The Hurt Lock. The challenger tried to get out of it but eventually passed out in the hold and Lashley retained. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.