Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash (Highlights)
Bobby Lashley had a hell of a fight on his hands at WrestleMania Backlash, but he managed to retain his title regardless. Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on tonight’s show, taking advantage of McIntyre taking Strowman down as the champion entered the ring, tossed McIntyre and speared Strowman for the win. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Lashley’s title reign has now reached 74 days, having won it from The Miz on the March 1st episode of Raw. Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.
