wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Returns on WWE Raw, Answers Omos’ WrestleMania Challenge
March 28, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley is back on Raw, and he appears ready to face Omos at WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Champion appeared on Monday’s show after Omos defeated the Viking Raiders to answer Omos’ open challenge for a match at this weekend’s PPV.
You can see clips from the segment below. We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show.
THE ALL MIGHTY BOBBY LASHLEY IS BACK!!!@fightbobby is here to answer @TheGiantOmos' challenge! 😲#WrestleMania #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5ggwEYm9bg
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
Looks like The All Mighty @fightbobby may have just answered the #WrestleMania challenge from @TheGiantOmos!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0FT0QLscMW
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
