Bobby Lashley Returns on WWE Raw, Answers Omos’ WrestleMania Challenge

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley is back on Raw, and he appears ready to face Omos at WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Champion appeared on Monday’s show after Omos defeated the Viking Raiders to answer Omos’ open challenge for a match at this weekend’s PPV.

You can see clips from the segment below. We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show.

