Bobby Lashley Rumored To Replace John Cena At Crown Jewel

– As we previously reported, John Cena is heavily rumored to not be working WWE Crown Jewel due to the event still taking place in Saudi Arabia, even after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which broke stories in the past, says that Bobby Lashley will be named as Cena’s replacement in the “World Cup” tournament. He would join Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, The Miz and Randy Orton if this is true.

I know injury concerns have been making the rounds, but I’m hearing Bobby Lashley is John Cena’s replacement in the World Cup at #WWECrownJewel — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 27, 2018