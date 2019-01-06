Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose Set For Royal Rumble Match

– Three new names are official for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, and Dean Ambrose have all been announced for the match, as revealed by WWE on Twitter. You can see the posts below.

The updated list of competitors for the men’s match features Lashley, Joe, Ambrose, R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Jeff Hardy. Nineteen names have yet to be revealed for the match. The show takes place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona.