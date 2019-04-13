Bobby Lashley Says Conor McGregor Is Too Small To Hold A Title In WWE

Conor McGregor recently teased a wrestling debuted in a post on Twitter, when he congratulated Becky Lynch on becoming a “champ champ” at Wrestlemania 35:

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

Bobby Lashley was asked about McGregor coming to WWE before the event by Sky Sports, and while he seemed open to the idea, he also said that McGregor is too small to ever hold a title in the company.

He said: “I think he wants to [join the WWE], he’s been talking a lot. Conor is one of those guys that will shoot first and then shake hands later. He did it last year when he tried to call out the wrestlers. I think he’ll have a good opportunity to come over here and shake things up, run his mouth a little bit and bring some notoriety. I’d like to see him in. It would be cool. I think he wants to be here. If he wants to be here he might have to try and find a role. We’re not going to put a big title on him, he’s way too small.“