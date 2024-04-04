– During a live edition of WWE’s The Bump this week, Bobby Lashley discussed his upcoming WrestleMania 40 match, with The Pride facing The Final Testament in a tag team bout. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m excited about this weekend because I get to fight. This whole year has kind of been…I’ve been handcuffed lately. I’m looking at the main event, and there’s four guys in the main event. I’ve beaten three of them. I’m throwing it out there, just saying. So I feel like I’ve been handcuffed a little bit. But this is my opportunity to go out there and beat up Kross and his boys, and then we’re gonna look at bigger things afterwards.”

At WrestleMania 40, The Pride will team up against The Final Testament in a six-man tag team match. The match goes down on Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.