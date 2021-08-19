Bobby Lashley Says Gable Steveson Should Join Him in The Hurt Business in WWE

– ViBe & Wrestling recently interviewed WWE champion Bobby Lashley ahead of SummerSlam, who discussed Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson potentially coming to WWE. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on Gable Steveson: “He has so much potential that he can do whatever he wants to do right now, so I got to take my hat off because I watched him at the Olympics and he looked incredible. I’m not trying to pull him this way [towards WWE] because he is young, he is 21 years old he can got to fight if he wants to and get that out of the system or that might be his call.”

On Steveson possibly joining with him in WWE: “If he does come to WWE, the smartest way for him to do is give me a call and maybe we can get him into The Hurt Business and help his career. If he comes to WWE and he is not part of The Hurt Business, then he is gonna fall like anybody else and be a second rate guy. So, those his options: either come to WWE and join The Hurt Business and we can ensure him that he is gonna be in the right place, and in the right hands, or he can go to UFC and to try to hand it out there.”

Lashley on why the best option is for Steveson to join The Hurt Business: “I think he is really siding towards coming here with WWE. So I’m sure he knows that he has a potential to come and see me and we can probably help out his career by joining The Hurt Business. I may have MVP to reach out [to him] and kind of let him know his options, but the best option for him is to join The Hurt Business with a nice suit on him dressed him up a little bit. We will clean him up a little bit and make him a professional and put a title on him.”