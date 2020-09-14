Bobby Lashley Says He May Compete In Bare Knuckle Fight

In an interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley spoke about his future as an MMA fighter and revealed that he’s had talks to compete for Bare Knuckle Fighting. Here are highlights:

On his future as a fighter: “I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore. I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE. When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator MMA President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing.”

On The Hurt Business: “When I came back to WWE [in 2018], that was one thing Shelton and MVP and myself talked about. The way we were brought up. We want to bring that style back. The hurt style. You have everything you could want in wrestling. But you still have those fans who want someone to throw down. That’s what we are here for. We are trying to take some of these young pups and beat them down as a way to bring them up.”

On Brock Lesnar: “It’s the craziest thing with Brock. When I got into wrestling, Brock got out. I got out, and he got back in. I got back in, and he got out. Nobody is ducking anyone. It just so happens to work out that way. Brock has big opportunities and a lot of people he can have big marquee matchups against. He can take on Jon Jones within the MMA world. There is a line there that you have to stand behind. As much as the fans want to see this match happen, I got to take into consideration Brock has to do his business the way he wants to. We neve had that opportunity to get in and have that match. Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him.”