Bobby Lashley Says His Birthday Wish Is A Match With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley celebrated his 44th birthday yesterday, and in a post on Twitter he said that his wish was to have a match with Brock Lesnar. Lashley has been trying to get a match with the Beast Incarnate since he returned to WWE.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. Same as last year, my only wish is for @BrockLesnar to finally get in the ring with me. #BobbyVsBrock @WWE @WWEonFOX”