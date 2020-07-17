wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Says His Birthday Wish Is A Match With Brock Lesnar
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley celebrated his 44th birthday yesterday, and in a post on Twitter he said that his wish was to have a match with Brock Lesnar. Lashley has been trying to get a match with the Beast Incarnate since he returned to WWE.
He wrote: “Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. Same as last year, my only wish is for @BrockLesnar to finally get in the ring with me. #BobbyVsBrock @WWE @WWEonFOX”
Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. Same as last year, my only wish is for @BrockLesnar to finally get in the ring with me. #BobbyVsBrock @WWE @WWEonFOX https://t.co/YEOFaxi7oz
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 17, 2020
