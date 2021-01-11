Bobby Lashley Says Riddle Doesn’t Deserve a Title Shot, But Will Grant Him a Fight

It looks like Riddle could be getting a shot at the US Championship soon, as he’s angered Bobby Lashley. Riddle posted to Twitter on Sunday with a video in which he said he was still celebrating his non-title win against Lashley on last week’s Raw and hoped that he gets a shot at Lashley’s title. Lashley didn’t take too kindly to the post and tagged MVP, calling for a match with Riddle:

“Enough of this BS. @The305MVP I wanna whoop his ass in some way. He hasn’t earned a title shot, but I want to dish out some HURT #WWERaw @WWE.”

The match is not yet confirmed, and it isn’t clear whether it’s for the Royal Rumble or Raw. MVP has replied promising to “make some calls” as you can see below:

