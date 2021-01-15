wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Says Riddle’s a Wannabe Brock Lesnar, Teases Lesnar Match

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley is back on the train to calling Brock Lesnar out, this time once he’s done with the “Brock wannabe” Riddle. Lashley is currently in a feud with Riddle for the US Championship and he posted to Twitter on Thursday night to tease a match with Lesnar next. He wrote in response to a fan asking about possibly facing Lesnar:

“Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever.”

