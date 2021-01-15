wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Says Riddle’s a Wannabe Brock Lesnar, Teases Lesnar Match
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley is back on the train to calling Brock Lesnar out, this time once he’s done with the “Brock wannabe” Riddle. Lashley is currently in a feud with Riddle for the US Championship and he posted to Twitter on Thursday night to tease a match with Lesnar next. He wrote in response to a fan asking about possibly facing Lesnar:
“Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever.”
Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021
