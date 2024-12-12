Bobby Lashley Says The Hurt Syndicate Is The Reason He Signed With AEW

Bobby Lashley says that reuniting the Hurt Syndicate is the key reason he signed with AEW. Lashley has joined forces once again with MVP and Shelton Benjamin under the group name in the company and he spoke with Justin Barrasso on Undisputed for a new interbiew about joining the company and more. You can see the highlights below:

On joining AEW: “The reason is The Hurt Syndicate. We wanted an opportunity to run with the group, and Tony Khan gave us that opportunity in AEW. We didn’t get the opportunity to show what we really wanted to do before. Now we do. The possibilities and ideas about what we can do in AEW, that keeps me up at night.”

On his partnership with MVP: “When we got thrown together in Impact, we didn’t know what to expect–but it just worked. There is a synergy. He’s a natural bad guy. He’s the voice, I’m the power. Handling yourself against MVP on the mic and against me in the ring, that’s a challenge for everyone in AEW. We are exactly who we say we are. I’m a nice guy but I can hurt people. MVP does not hold his tongue. At all. That gets him in trouble sometimes, but he’s real. He means what he says, and you need to respect that. If you don’t, you’ve got to deal with me.”