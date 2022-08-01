Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania

In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos.

He said: “I tore my shoulder two months before WrestleMania, I couldn’t even raise my hand. I kept that quiet. I took like three weeks off and said, ‘I have to make it to WrestleMania.’ I called Vince (McMahon), Vince was like, ‘Ah, let’s take off, get surgery,’ spend four months off. I was like, ‘I can’t do that. There is no way I’m going to do that.’ I sat at home for a couple of weeks and started going crazy. I was like, ‘I can’t stay at home, I have to go to work.’ I started training, getting ready, rehabbing, and I got back in and made it for WrestleMania. There is no downtime. Every other sport has an offseason, we don’t have an offseason,” he said. “It [the report] circulated. I get pissed off about that a little bit. Stuff that is supposed to be inside here gets leaked out. I don’t know how it got leaked out. I didn’t tell anybody. It was between me and the trainers. The trainers were like, ‘Go get an MRI,’ I got my MRI and the MRI said I had a 75% tear in my rotator cuff, my labrum was torn. I was like, ‘Does that mean I get a day off?’”