Bobby Lashley Takes A Scary Fall As Ring Rope Unexpectedly Breaks During WWE Live Event In UK
April 28, 2022
WWE held a live event tonight at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, all was going as planned until a ring rope snapped.
The incident happened during a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Both men bounced off the ring ropes and the top rope snapped.
Lashley fell head-first to the ring mat and had to be checked by the WWE medical team who declared he could continue the match. Lashley was rolled back into the ring by Sami Zayn. It doesn’t appear the rope break was part of the show, but rather a malfunction.
MAJOR ACCIDENT – RING BREAKS AT WWE NEWCASTLE LIVE #WWENewcastle #WWE pic.twitter.com/AgOgi0pPji
— Louie Von Der Geest (@Louie_Von05) April 28, 2022
