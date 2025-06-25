wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Set for Action at BZW & APC French Touch in August
– Banger Zone Wrestling (BZW) announced today that AEW star and AEW Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley is set to compete at the promotion’s upcoming French Tour with APC on August 30. You can see the announcement below.
Lashley’s opponent for the event has not yet been revealed. The wrestler is also currently a leading member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.
BOBBY LASHLEY débarque en France
🇫🇷
💥Superstar & Actuelle champion par équipe AEW
💥En action sur les rings les plus suivis de la planète
💥Ancien Champion de la WWE, tête d’affiche de WrestleMania, vétéran de MMA et au top niveau sur tous les rings où il est passé.
BZW & APC pic.twitter.com/ZnSffDGGJj
— BZWrestling (@bzw_wrestling) June 25, 2025
