Bobby Lashley Set for Action at BZW & APC French Touch in August

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bobby Lashley BZW French Touch Image Credit: BZW

– Banger Zone Wrestling (BZW) announced today that AEW star and AEW Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley is set to compete at the promotion’s upcoming French Tour with APC on August 30. You can see the announcement below.

Lashley’s opponent for the event has not yet been revealed. The wrestler is also currently a leading member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

