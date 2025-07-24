wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Snaps On MJF, Says He Wants Him Out of Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite
Bobby Lashley is done with MJF, saying on AEW Dynamite that he wants him out of the Hurt Syndicate. Wednesday night’s show saw the group align with Cope and take out FTR, something that MJF took issue with later in the show.
MJF took the group to task for helping Cope while not helping him when he was confronting Hangman Page, who he has a future AEW World Championship match against. Lashley then lost it, choking MJF against a locker and calling MJF self-centered. He said that he wanted MJF out of the group and Shelton Benjamin and MVP walked away with Lashley.
The Syndicate did some business, and @The_MJF did not take kindly to it and well… Bobby Lashley was pretty pissed off#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XCzwtjOVHd
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 24, 2025
