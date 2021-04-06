wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Takes Out The Former Hurt Business, Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles Clip
Bobby Lashley laid waste to his former Hurt Business allies on Raw. On tonight’s show, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander confronted MVP backstage and warned him that his greet was going to cost him. Lashley then defeated Alexander in a match and wiped out Benjamin afterward.
– WWE posted a clip from Xavier Woods’ win over AJ Styles, which came in short order after Kofi Kingston threw a mic at Omos, which led to Styles being distracted and Woods rolling him up for the pin:
