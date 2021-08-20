Bobby Lashley Welcomes His Match With Goldberg, Says Facing Kofi Kingston Meant a Lot to Him

Bobby Lashley is looking forward to his match with Goldberg, and recently talked about the match as well as facing Kofi Kingston last month. Lashley spoke with SI for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below:

On his match with Goldberg at SummerSlam: “Flair said it best: To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. Goldberg is one of the men. Everybody knows what he stands for in the ring, and he brings so much energy when he is back. I have endless respect for what he’s accomplished, but I will say this: He can’t beat me.”

On facing Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title at Money in the Bank: “100%, that meant a great deal to me. To share the ring with Kofi in that setting, it was an honor. And I need to say this—The New Day is incredible. Kofi, Xavier Woods, Big E, they are going to have jobs as top guys for life. Me and Big E have barely even touched. He’s not as strong as me, but that’s something that could be special down the road.”

On feeling confident about the match: “I welcome this challenge. I feel confident getting in the ring with Goldberg, and I think we can do more than people expect. I want us to be the match that people are still talking about after the show is over.”

On what to expect at SummerSlam: “I’m a champion that puts in the work. People are going to see my aggression at SummerSlam. There is nothing else like it. When I get in the ring against Goldberg, I’m going to do what I love to do, and that’s beat Goldberg up and kick his ass.”