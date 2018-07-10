Bobby Lashley Talks His WWE Return & Facing Roman Reigns on Sunday

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (via wrestlinginc.com) about his return to WWE and Sunday’s clash with Roman Reigns…

On Facing Roman Reigns on Sunday: “This is like everything to me right now,” Lashley said. “To have an opportunity to go against [Roman Reigns] and he is kinda the face of the company and he has been for some time. So the fact I get to wrestle him so soon I mean the preparation is like preparing for a fight. You have to be prepared. I know it’s sports entertainment but we have to go out there we have to be physically ready and have to have everything in tune to have a great match and that’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking to have a great match with him. Not necessarily using him as a stepping stone to get to Brock, but I know that’s the guy I have to beat to get to Brock so I wanna have a great match and I want to show that I’m better.”

On His Time In Impact Wresting: “When I went to Impact it was me proving myself on a daily basis to a lot of different people. I mean I had matches with Austin Aries, matches with Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre, I mean I wrestled everyone. During that time I wasn’t just sitting back saying, ‘man I hope WWE picks me up, I hope they see me, I hope to get back.'”

On Working His Way back to WWE: “It was: I’m gonna prove myself across the board. I’m gonna go out there and fight. I’m gonna show everybody I have the balls to get in the cage and fight at some of the highest levels. I want to show them what I can do in professional wrestling that I’m not just a guy who picks people up and throws them down. I’m a guy who can go in there and have great matches with a lot of different people. So I was showing these things every day for the past ten years and on top of that keeping myself in peak physical shape. I’m not covering up. I don’t need a t-shirt on to go wrestle. I don’t need to cover myself up, because I’m in shape, I bust my ass. The results of what I’m doing are on TV you can just look at me. They just had to look, ‘what has Bobby been doing this whole time?’ — ‘Look at this.’ So after the interest was there on both sides, it was basically a handshake after that, ‘let’s make this happen.'”