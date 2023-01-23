Bobby Lashley Teases A Third Match With Brock Lesnar

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Bobby Lashley teased a possible third match between himself and Brock Lesnar, which would break the 1-1 tie between them. Lashley won at last year’s Royal Rumble thanks to interference from Roman Reigns. Lesnar would go on to beat Lashley at Crown Jewel, narrowly pinning him while in the Hurt Lock. Here are highlights:

On his matches with Brock Lesnar: “You know the interesting thing about Brock and I. I just met Brock maybe a couple years ago. Everybody was talking about us having this matchup for probably the beginning of my career back in 2005, but we never crossed paths. When he went to MMA, I was still in professional wrestling. I went to MMA, he went to professional wrestling and we just kind off kept messing with each other and not since probably maybe a few years ago did we first meet. There hasn’t been too much interaction between the two of us. We’ve had a few matches, a few interactions that have happened on screen, but outside of that Brock’s kind of a guy that kind of keeps it to himself. So there hasn’t really been anything back with Brock. I don’t think anybody really had anything backstage with Brock. But I look forward to the matchup with him. I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself. I like to fight. Brock likes to fight. There’s a lot of similarities between the two of us, so I think that that next matchup is what everybody wants to see will be No holds barred. It’s probably gonna come to a point where we’re gonna get locked in a cage or an extreme rules match or something like that. But it’s about to happen.”

On Chris Masters teasing a showdown between them: “I love it. I’ve seen Chris, I follow him on social media and he’s been doing a lot. He’s been wrestling all over the world and he’s been getting better. And I think if he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase. Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises. I think Chris has kind of proved himself in the professional wrestling world. If he comes back, you know what I would do? I’d literally just turn around and put my hands out and tell him to put it on me again so that I can break it out for the second time. And then I’d ask him to do the same. And I guarantee you he’s not breaking out The Hurt Lock. So there’s a lot of things that could happen in that matchup, but I think it would be cool for the fans to see. And I did take that from him because if I break it’s mine.”

On which of Roman Reigns’ titles he’d challenge for if he wins the Royal Rumble: “I think the Universal, I think that’s the one I’ll go for, because I had the WWE championship for quite a while, but I haven’t had a Universal, so I think that’s the one I’ll probably look to take from him after I win the Rumble.”