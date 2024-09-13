wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Teases Future Plans, Says His Journey Is ‘Far From Over’

September 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Bobby Lashley, WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Bobby Lashley hinted that wrestling fans will see him again soon, as he doesn’t appear to be done yet.

He wrote: “The journey is far from over…

The post features photos of Lashley with various title belts and the hashtag #TitleChasing.

