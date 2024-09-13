wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Teases Future Plans, Says His Journey Is ‘Far From Over’
September 13, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Bobby Lashley hinted that wrestling fans will see him again soon, as he doesn’t appear to be done yet.
He wrote: “The journey is far from over…”
The post features photos of Lashley with various title belts and the hashtag #TitleChasing.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling