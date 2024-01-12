Bobby Lashley Teases Name Of Stable With Street Profits In Twitter Bio

Bobby Lashley appears to have confirmed the name of his stable with the Street Profits courtesy of his Twitter bio. As Fightful notes, Lashley has updated the bio for his social media to read “Leader of THE PRIDE.”

WWE filed a trademark for “The Pride” back in September of 2023. It was reported by WrestleVotes on Thursday that Lashley and the Profits would be using that name.

Lashley and the Profits have been working as an alliance since the summer, though a group name has not been revealed on TV as of yet.