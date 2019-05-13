Bobby Lashley Teases Run at Raw Tag Team Titles With Baron Corbin, Elijah Burke Responds

– Bobby Lashley looks to be gunning for the Raw Tag Team Championships, and Elijah Burke wants in. Lashley posted to Twitter tagging Baron Corbin and mentioning the championships, which brought a response from the former WWE and Impact star. Burke suggested that they team up and “conquer [WWE] in full Beast Mode” comparing his potential team with Lashley to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. You can see the posts below.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are the current champions for the Raw tag team division, having won the titles at WrestleMania 35 on the pre-show. Obviously, it is important to note that Burke is not currently signed to WWE. He previously suggested himself as Lashley’s advocate similar to how Heyman serves as Lesnar’s.