Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre That His Story Ends in One Week, McIntyre Says ‘The Chosen One Was 11 Years Ago’

– Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had a verbal back and forth earlier today on Twitter. Their WWE Championship match will air next Sunday, June 14 on Backlash 2020 on the WWE Network.

Initially, Bobby Lashley wrote, “One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that’s all it is: A story. My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE ‘Chosen One’. Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew”

Drew McIntyre later responded, “How cute, you bought a replica, about as close as you’ll be getting to the title. Seth’s side plates as well, your fate will be the same as his. ‘The Chosen One’ was 11-years-ago, since then I’ve been released, came back, & became Champion. The fans chose me. What have you done?”

McIntyre then added in a followup tweet, “FYI, people think this is photoshop. No. He actually asked to have these photos took whilst he was playing make-believe” You can view their Twitter exchange below.

One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that’s all it is: A story. My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE “Chosen One”. Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1TYFVAghZT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 7, 2020

How cute, you bought a replica, about as close as you'll be getting to the title. Seth's side plates as well, your fate will be the same as his. "The Chosen One" was 11-years-ago, since then I've been released, came back, & became Champion. The fans chose me. What have you done? https://t.co/EfAPO6jUbI — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 7, 2020