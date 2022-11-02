Bobby Lashley Thinks Feud With Brock Lesnar Will Continue After WWE Crown Jewel

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, Bobby Lashley discussed his upcoming Crown Jewel matchup against Brock Lesnar. According to Lashley, he thinks the feud with Lesnar will go on after this weekend’s event. Below are some highlights:

Lashley on his expectations that his feud with Lesnar will continue after Crown Jewel: “There’s been years and years of lead-up because of the way things have come together with us. I don’t think this is the last time we’re going to see each other. I think until the end of my career or the end of his career, there’s always going to be a Bobby and Brock. Right now, I look at the score as one for me and zero for him. If it’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s going to be coming back for another one. He’s got to avenge his losses.”

Bobby Lashley on Brock Lesnar: “I don’t think Brock is the type of person that’s just going to let somebody beat him up two times in a row and then not even come to avenge it. I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn’t care. Brock wants to fight. Brock wants to hurt. Since he wants to do that, he’s got to come with it.”

The Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley rematch goes down on Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Networke everywhere else.