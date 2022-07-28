Bobby Lashley Thinks Gunther Would Make for an ‘Interesting Matchup’

– Bobby Lashley spoke to BT Sport ahead of this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event. During the discussion, he expressed interest in a match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, saying they could maybe have a match at Survivor Series later this year. Lashley stated the following (via Fightful):

“I think an interesting matchup that I heard a couple of times is Gunther. I think just him being my counter on the other show. I think it’s something that is kind of intriguing. He’s a tough, tough, tough competitor. I mean, he’s been doing some big stuff and he just went right up to the top right away. So I think it’s an interesting matchup. It’s a matchup that I think that we can kind of build towards. Maybe we can do that at Survivor Series or we can do that a little later on in the year, but it’s something definitely that I’m interested in.”

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend his WWE United States Championship against former champion, Theory, this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.