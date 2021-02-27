Bobby Lashley Thinks Retribution Needs to be on a Different Show, Praises Mustafa Ali

– Metro UK recently interviewed WWE Superstar and top title contender Bobby Lashley, who discussed the Retribution stable and if he thinks they can thrive in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Lashley on if Retribution can thrive in WWE: “Well, not like the Hurt Business! I think that they have their own direction that they need to go. But that one thing is I know that they have [Mustafa] Ali at the front of RETRIBUTION. Ali’s incredible. He has a great mind for the business, he has an energy and he brings everything to RETRIBUTION. So, I think that they have a long way to go, I think you’re gonna see a resurgence of RETRIBUTION.”

On how The Hurt Business runs Monday Night Raw: “They just need to find a different show because they can’t be on the same show with the Hurt Business because the Hurt Business runs Raw [laughs]. If they wanna be able to bring themselves back up to be a dominant force, they may need to look at SmackDown and maybe even look at a different direction.”

His thoughts on Ali and Retribution: “But I love those guys, and I loved that feud. They have some big strong guys that are tough and they have Ali that is probably one of the best in the business. I think they have a long way to go!”