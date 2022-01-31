Bobby Lashley To Defend WWE Title Inside Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber at the PPV event of the same name. The “premium live event” happens on February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After conquering Brock Lesnar to reclaim the WWE Championship in an epic showdown at Royal Rumble, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley will now defend his title against five elite challengers inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber when the Premium Live Event emanates from the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb.19.

The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the WWE Champion.

Who will challenge The All Mighty inside the twisted metal structure? Don’t miss all the action of WWE Elimination Chamber, presented in cooperation with The General Entertainment Authority and streaming LIVE from Jeddah beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 19 on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.