Bobby Lashley Views Drew McIntyre as Next Likely Opponent After Beating The Miz

Inside The Ropes recently spoke to WWE Superstar and No. 1 title contender Bobby Lashley and asked him about his past comments on wanting a matchup with former WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Lashley is scheduled to challenge The Miz for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s episode of Raw. Below are some highlights.

Bobby Lashley on Brock Lesnar being beaten by Drew McIntyre: “As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time. So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg.”

On Drew McIntyre likely being his next opponent after beating The Miz: “Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I’m looking to be the best, and right now the best is Drew. Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy.”