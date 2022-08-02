Bobby Lashley on Vince McMahon Retiring, Thinks He Still Might Have Some Creative Influence in WWE

– WWE United States Champion and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently appeared on OutKick 360 ahead of SummerSlam, and he was asked about Vince McMahon stepping down from WWE, along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge of the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bobby Lashley on Vince McMahon retiring: “First of all, I gotta say with Vince … [He] has just been a blessing to so many different people. But at the same time, Stephanie, Triple H — the mind they have in this wrestling business is going to be shown within the next few years, few months, few weeks.”

Lashley on getting advice from Triple H: “I ask him for advice on where I should go, what I should do, and he always gives me great advice. And I can say moving forward, the wrestling business is in great hands.”

Lashley on his belief that Vince McMahon will still have some creative influence in WWE: “Whether it’s me going to him directly, or him going to creative to kind of make things go into the direction that they should. However, like I said before, Stephanie and Triple H — I think the business is in good hands.”

Bobby Lashley defended the US title against Theory last Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2022. He will face Ciampa in his next title defense on Monday Night Raw next week.