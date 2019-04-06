Bobby Lashley Volunteers To Fight Shawne Merriman If Batista Won’t, Calls Brock Lesnar Fight ‘Enticing’

It was reported earlier this week that former NFL player Shawne Merriman is hoping to have an MMA fight with Batista for his fledgling MMA promotion Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. TMZ recently caught up with Bobby Lashley, himself an accomplished MMA fighter with a 15-2 professional record, to ask for his take on it.

He said: “I think right now Dave is doing some big things. Dave is making some tremendous money in the world of movies and coming back, doing this thing with Wrestlemania. I don’t think Dave is necessarily looking to take a fight right now. So if I had to give some advice to Shawne, call out somebody that still wants to fight. […] Shawne Merriman, if he wanted to do it, sure. Call me up, I’ll train. I’ll fight. I would do it. Absolutely.”

He was also asked about a fight with Brock Lesnar and he said that even though “everyone wants that fight”, he doesn’t know why it hasn’t happened. He spoke about wanting to take fights that people want to see and said a fight with Lesnar is “enticing.”