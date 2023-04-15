wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has added a match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory plus more for next week’s Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Theory will battle Lashley on Monday’s show. In addition, Trish Stratus will address her attack on Becky Lynch.
The card for Monday’s show now stands at:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
* Trish Stratus addresses her attack on Becky Lynch
* Brock Lesnar appears
