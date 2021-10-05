wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will do battle at WWE Crown Jewel. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Goldberg came out to call out Lashley for the post-match attack on his son Gage at WWE SummerSlam. Lashley came out to accept the challenge, but only if it was at WWE Crown Jewel and was held under No Holds Barred rules. Goldberg accepted.
WWE Crown Jewel takes place on October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw ends.
.@fightbobby wants a NO HOLDS BARRED Match at #WWECrownJewel!
Will @Goldberg accept?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TICEoINKMo
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2021
The #HurtBusiness just got HURT by the iconic @Goldberg!#WWERaw @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/31ZtgMqD4B
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2021
