Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Official For WWE Crown Jewel

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will do battle at WWE Crown Jewel. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Goldberg came out to call out Lashley for the post-match attack on his son Gage at WWE SummerSlam. Lashley came out to accept the challenge, but only if it was at WWE Crown Jewel and was held under No Holds Barred rules. Goldberg accepted.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw ends.