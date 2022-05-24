wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos Official For WWE Hell In A Cell
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley and Omos will run it back once again at WWE Hell In A Cell. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that the two will face off at the June 5th PPV. A match will take place tonight between Lashley and MVP with the winner picking the stipulation for the PPV.
The show takes place from Chicago, Illinois and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the event after tonight’s Raw.
It is official.@fightbobby vs. @TheGiantOmos at #HIAC!@The305MVP pic.twitter.com/wALYDr0thM
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
