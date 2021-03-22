Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus & More Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced several matches including Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus and more for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced the following for the show, which takes place tonight at 8 PM ET/PT on USA Network:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

* Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

* Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles

* The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

* Randy Orton Summons The Fiend

The matches and segment join the previously-announced debut of Rhea Ripley on the brand. We will of course have live coverage of the show tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. The full previews for each new match are below:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley set to take on Sheamus on Raw

The stage is set for Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania collision with Drew McIntyre.

But first, the WWE Champion will battle McIntyre’s archnemesis, Sheamus, tonight in a non-title matchup on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.

The battle figures to be heated after a highly physical encounter last week in which The All Mighty prevailed. With just three weeks left before WrestleMania, Lashley will no doubt be looking to send Show of Shows opponent McIntyre an emphatic message.

Sheamus, meanwhile, is 24 hours removed from a barbaric No Holds Barred Match against McIntyre. While The Celtic Warrior pushed McIntyre to his limit in a grueling war, The King of Claymore Country claimed victory.

Still enraged that McIntyre received the WrestleMania opportunity he coveted, will Sheamus prove he was overlooked? Or will The All Mighty once again bulldoze his way to victory?

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka to face Peyton Royce

Will Peyton Royce regret her wish for a match with Asuka?

Royce will get her chance in a non-title bout against the Raw Women’s Champion tonight on Raw.

Recently demanding an opportunity on Raw Talk, Royce gets the matchup she so passionately advocated for.

Meanwhile, The Empress of Tomorrow unleashed an even more vicious side of herself last week. Asuka defeated Shayna Baszler in singles action, then retaliated in brutal fashion for an attack weeks ago by The Queen of Spades.

Is Royce ready for Asuka? Or will she rue her wish to face one of the most dominant champions in recent memory?

Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Randy Orton summons The Fiend to Raw tonight

The Fiend stuns Randy Orton with chilling return: WWE Fastlane 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive)01:06

Randy Orton dove head first into the twisted world of The Fiend and that journey took a dark turn at WWE Fastlane.

The Apex Predator was set to confront Alexa Bliss, but black ooze, falling light structures and fireballs created a nightmare experience. If things couldn’t get any more daunting, the reemergence of a burnt and reborn Fiend stunned Orton and the entire WWE Universe.

Now, Orton will summon The Fiend to meet him on Raw tonight. Will The Fiend answer The Viper’s call?

Don’t miss the next chapter in this twisted tale on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Kofi Kingston set to go one on one with AJ Styles

The New Day are back on top of the tag team division, but one of their most unique challenges lies ahead at WrestleMania.

Before Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against AJ Styles & Omos on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Kingston will go one on one with Styles tonight on Raw.

Kingston & Woods knocked off The Hurt Business to make history as 11-time Tag Team Champions. The celebration was short-lived, though, as they encountered a WrestleMania challenge immediately afterward from Styles and his personal colossus.

Tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to see which team lands the first blow ahead of their WrestleMania showdown!

Jeff Hardy battles The Miz tonight on Raw

It’s been a roller-coaster past month for The Miz. As WrestleMania draws closer, can he get back on track tonight against Jeff Hardy on Raw?

The Miz stunned the WWE Universe last month by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to topple Drew McIntyre and become WWE Champion for the second time. But The A-Lister’s second reign with the WWE Title was short-lived, as he was defeated by Bobby Lashley earlier this month.

The Awesome One took his frustrations out last week on recent rival Bad Bunny, escalating their recent rivalry when he ambushed the Grammy-winning rapper with a devastating guitar blast.

Both Bad Bunny and Damian Priest figure to be keeping a close eye on this match. But The Miz would be wise to keep his focus on The Charismatic Enigma, a former WWE Champion in his own right.

Watch Miz and Hardy square off tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!