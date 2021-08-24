wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley and Sheamus will collide on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which will take place at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City and air live on USA Network:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
* Doudrop vs. Eva Marie
* John Morrison vs. The Miz
