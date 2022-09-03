Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz In US Title Steel Cage Match Set For WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley did not defend the United States title at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, and The Miz was not happy about it. Miz took to Twitter during the event to express his frustations, which led to him challenging Lashley to a Steel Cage Match for the championship on Raw.

“The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at #WWECastle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it’s back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage,” Miz wrote.

Lashley then issued his response to Miz and officially accepted the challenge.

The two squared off on the most recent edition of Raw, with Lashley getting the win after Miz was distracted by Dexter Lumis.