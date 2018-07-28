Bobby Lashley Wants MMA Style Fight With Brock Lesnar

In an interview with NewsHub, Bobby Lashley revealed that in addition to wanting a match with Brock Lesnar in WWE, he also wants an MMA fight with him. Here are highlights:

On facing Brock Lesnar: “Our careers are so similar. We were both WWE guys, then we went into fighting then we have both come back to WWE. [MMA] was something I suggested when I first came in. The problem is I am still currently contracted to Bellator and Brock is signed with the UFC. However if there was some sort of cross promotion fight we could do, with all three companies involved, then I would absolutely love to do it. Right now I’m focused on the wrestling side of things and what comes with that, including a match with Brock, but I would be down for that and I am sure the fans would be as well. We will see. So many people deserve that match. I deserve it, Brock deserves it, and the fans deserve it. To have the opportunity to hopefully face Brock with his MMA background, now that I have a similar background with 19 heavyweight fights under my belt. For the past 10-years I have got countless messages from people all around the world that are just dying to see myself and Brock, get inside a wrestling ring together, and create something memorable. I just think that is a match that needs to happen. It’s been written since I started my professional wrestling career. From the minute I stepped inside the ring people have compared me to Brock.”

On Lesnar’s fight with Daniel Cormier: “Brock is Brock – he is going to charge and he is going to push his size on Cormier. Brock is so much bigger than Cormier and I think Cormier needs to take that into consideration. He will be the smaller fighter, use his quickness and stay away from Brock. If Brock can get on top of Cormier he will punish him. Cormier is so well rounded – it’s a real tough fight for Brock against an Olympic level wrestler. Awesome fight though.”