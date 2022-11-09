Bobby Lashley Wants His Next Brock Lesnar Match To Take Place In The Street

Bobby Lashley says his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is far from over, and says that he wants their next bout to take place in the street. Lashley lost to Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel but took him out after the match, and he talked about their longtime rivalry on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his rivalry with Lesnar: “Me and Brock have had this thing for a long time, and I think the wins and losses, that is important. But how I look at it, I have one and he has one. In a perfect world, I wish I would have won that one and then said that I had 2-0 and then kind of sent him on his way. But you never know when Brock’s gonna come back. So right now, it’s even. It’s fifty-fifty. How I look at it is, I pinned him once, and I beat up him the second time. So as far as I’m concerned, I have two wins against him. But as far as the records, we’re one and one. So guess that trilogy is something that we need to have, and then we can do that at ‘Mania. We can do that at any one of these pay-per-views coming up. I’m ready, man. I’m here every week. We’re kind of Brock’s time with that, so until Brock decides to come out from his little hiding spot wherever he lives or wherever he stays, we can have that their match. But from now til then, I’m just gonna keep nesting people up and sending little statements and messages out to him to let him know that when he comes back, it’s just gonna be a different character. He’s gonna get what we got at Crown Jewel and probably worse.”

On a third match between them: “He’s making it personal, and if it he makes it personal, okay, we fight at a different level. That’s why, at Crown Jewel, I didn’t care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his ass, and I wanted to let him know that I don’t appreciate what he’s been doing this entire time, that he’s been making it personal. If you make it personal, it’s a street fight. So the next time we fight, I don’t even think it should be in a ring. I think we should go fight outside. I think we should grab, YouTube, let somebody grab a camera, meet us out in the street, and let’s beat each other down and see who doesn’t get up afterwards. I mean, I don’t know. It has to be something else because if he wants to make it that way, then we gotta go and fight that way, and I’m okay with it. I’m okay with fighting any way.”