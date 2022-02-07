Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar in the Fight Pit

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley spoke about his feud with Brock Lesnar and how he wants another match with Beast inside the WWE Fight Pit. The Fight Pit has been used in NXT in the past, but not one the main roster yet. Here are highlights:

On what made this WWE title win different: “The first time you win it is always that shock of winning it for the first time. It’s breaking that barrier, getting to that next level. This time was a little bit different, however; the person I had to beat to get it made it that much more special. Those were two big goals I had coming back: definitely to win the WWE Championship and then to have that match with Brock that everybody’s been wanting for years. It’s huge. This has been a great year for me.”

On what stipulations he’d want for future matches with Lesnar: “Oh, it all interests me. The only thing that doesn’t interest me is a Street Fight. I think what I can do with [my fists] is going to be more brutal than what I can do with a kendo stick or with a table or with a chair. I don’t think we even need that and I think he feels the same way. I think he’d rather suplex me than swing a stick at me. So many people want to see it that a Fight Pit would be cool. Put on some MMA gloves and get in a cage. I think any one of those things interest me.”

On if the WWE title is below the Universal title: “I think it is [on the same level as the Universal Championship]. What company do we work for? WWE. I have the WWE Championship. To me, I don’t see anything bigger than that. I understand [Brock] wanting to go against Roman, I’m not taking anything away from Roman because I think Roman is at the top of his game. I think he’s really transcending anything he can do. I give credit where credit is due.”