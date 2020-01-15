WWE News: Bobby Lashley Wants To Move On From Rusev, Kofi Kingston On Next Week’s The Bump, Behind-the-Scenes Of Joaquin Wilde’s Return

– In a post on Twitter, Bobby Lashley said that he will be done with Rusev after this Monday’s episode of RAW. Lashley will team up with Lana against Rusev and Liv Morgan.

He wrote: “This ends next week. No more Rusev. Just @LanaWWE & I running #Raw into the #RoyalRumble, #WrestleMania and beyond!”

– Kofi Kingston will be the guest on next week’s episode of The Bump on Youtube.

– WWE has released a new video which goes behind-the-scenes of Joaquin Wilde’s return after suffering a broken orbital socket back in September.