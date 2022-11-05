Bobby Lashley Wants To Reform The Hurt Business

In an interview with SecondsOut, Bobby Lashley spoke about the success of the Hurt Business and how he would like to eventually reform the group.

He said: “The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved and I think that everybody will still love. Never say never. Not even never say never, I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now, everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE. There are so many different factions that are coming together in the WWE. The most important faction and one of the biggest factions for the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic was the Hurt Business. During the pandemic, everyone else was staying at home, so many people staying at home, so many people that didn’t want to go to work, so many people who took a back seat. The Hurt Business stepped up. Myself, MVP, Shelton, Cedric. We were every part of the show for a long time. That should get a rebirth.”