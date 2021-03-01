Bobby Lashley Warns Miz Before Raw: ‘Tonight’s The Night’

Bobby Lashley has a warning ahead of his WWE Championship match against The Miz: tonight is the night, and Miz won’t stop him. Lashley posted a video to Twitter of his arriving at the ThunderDome for tonight’s show, where he will challenge Miz for the WWE Championship.

Lashley said in the video, “Tonight’s the night. Seventeen years in the making, and The Miz is the one to stop me? I don’t think so.”

He also wrote alongside the video: