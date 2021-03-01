wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Warns Miz Before Raw: ‘Tonight’s The Night’
March 1, 2021 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley has a warning ahead of his WWE Championship match against The Miz: tonight is the night, and Miz won’t stop him. Lashley posted a video to Twitter of his arriving at the ThunderDome for tonight’s show, where he will challenge Miz for the WWE Championship.
Lashley said in the video, “Tonight’s the night. Seventeen years in the making, and The Miz is the one to stop me? I don’t think so.”
He also wrote alongside the video:
“Nothing personal, @mikethemiz. You’re just in the way of history. #THB #WWERaw @WWE #AndNew”
Nothing personal, @mikethemiz.
You’re just in the way of history. #THB #WWERaw @WWE #AndNew pic.twitter.com/39gWk5lTTQ
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Miz On Having No Idea He Was Winning WWE Title, Backstage Reaction, Vince McMahon’s Trust In Him
- Kurt Angle On His Match With Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 21, How Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson Reacted After The Match
- Riho, Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami & More Comment on AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Results
- NJPW Unifies IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships